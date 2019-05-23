|
Jean Kegley Darby (known also as Gene Darby), born July 18, 1921, passed peacefully into the arms of Our Lord in Red Bluff, California, on May 20, 2019. She was a devoted wife and mother, dedicated teacher, and prolific writer. Jean is survived by her daughter, Diane Braden (Robert) and grandsons, Brooks Braden (Anne), Beau Braden (Maria), Buck Braden (Rosa) and Britt Braden and twelve grandchildren: Evelyn, Madeline, Bede, Caroline, Fabian, Julian, Sebastian, Kilian, Isabella, Maximilian, Cosmas, and Ambrose. Jean is predeceased by her husbands Raymond Vern Darby, Jr. and John Roach, and her brother Wellington Tremaine Kegley. A Rosary will be said at Chapel of the Flowers at 7:00 pm on May 24, 2019 and a Funeral Mass will be said at 10:00 am on May 25, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Red Bluff, followed by a graveside service at St. Mary's with a reception immediately following at Sacred Heart Parish Hall.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on May 23, 2019