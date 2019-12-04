|
Jean Marie Kerr Brown
1933 - 2019
With deep sadness, the family of Jean Marie Brown, nee Kerr, announce that her death occurred on the afternoon of November 17th at Enloe Medical Center in Chico California in the company of her husband of 64 years and family members.
Jean's journey through life began on December 13, 1933 at Sloane Hospital in New York, New York. Jean was the only child of James Marks and Marie McCalister Kerr, first generation Irish immigrants. However, Jean enjoyed an extended family. She often shared cherished memories of growing up in the Kingsbridge area of the Bronx with the Gorman boys. She felt particularly blessed by having a lifelong friendship with her "brother" and best friend from childhood, The Reverend Monsignor Franis P. Gorman of New York City.
After graduating from Aquinas High School in 1951, Jean found employment as a stenographer and administrative assistant on Wall Street and later at Columbia University. While at Columbia University, she was introduced to her friend's brother, Wayne, a sailor on weekend leave visiting the city. Wayne and Jean were engaged four-years and upon Wayne's honorable discharge from the US Navy, were married on November 26th, 1955 at the Church of St. John in the Bronx.
Jean and Wayne began their married life in New York City. Following the births of two children, they moved to California in 1960. The ensuing decade brought about an addition of two more children completing their family of six. When Jean's parents retired, they moved from New York to join her, Wayne and their four grandchildren in Sacramento.
The Brown family moved to Dairyville in 1972. In 1973, Jean began working at Antelope School as the school's secretary as well as an administrative assistant to the district superintendent. Until her retirement in 2009, countless children were comforted by her composure in stressful times and reassured by her proven track record as an amateur dentist should they find themselves troubled by a loose tooth.
Jean was an active member of Sacred Heart parish until declining health prevented her from regularly attending services and participating in parish charity events. In addition, she earned her AA degree from Shasta College and when time permitted, she loved to paint, read, and sew. Perhaps Jean was best known to the community for the family business she started and ran for forty-seven years with her husband Wayne.
Pumpkinland became a community landmark where thousands of schoolchildren and families alike enjoyed hunting for the perfect pumpkin, attending live performances of Wizard of Oz-themed skits, taking guided tours through a maze of life-sized Oz characters and relaxing on a hayride around property grounds. Eventually, the business moved away from farming pumpkins and transitioned into chocolate-making. Known today as Pumpkinland Chocolate Company, it is currently operated by her youngest son and caregiver until the time of her death, Sean Brown.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents in 1988 and 1993 and her grandson, Eliot Brown, in January 2019. Jean is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Wayne Talmage Brown, daughter Colleen Marie Brown Patten (Martin), Wayne Talmage Brown Jr. (Ann), Mark Lawrence Brown (Jessica), Sean Michael Brown and grandchildren Hailey and Mike Patten, Arren Brown, Morgan and Eric Brown.
Jean's family wishes to thank the many physicians and medical staff members who worked in concert to improve the quality and longevity of her life. We are particularly indebted to NP-C Malinda Knowles, Drs. Scott Zittle, Shawn Brubaker, Michael Kingsley, Farzad Sabet, Paul Moon, Francis Sajben, Paramjit Singh, St. Elizabeth Home Health Services, Enloe PCU, Enloe Hematology and Oncology Center and Dr. William Bonis, whose compassionate care and treatment of Jean extended the precious time we were blessed to share with her.
A memorial mass for Jean will be held on December 7th, 2019 at 2:00pm at Sacred Heart Church in Red Bluff with a reception to follow at Sacred Heart Parish Hall. The public is invited to attend.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019