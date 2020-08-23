Jean Nowell Lamplough Carver
Redding - On August 13, 2020 Jean Carver, of Redding, passed away at the age of 86. Jean was born on January 6, 1934, with her twin, Joan, in Glendale, CA. Along with their sister Beverly, the Nowell family moved to Redding in 1944. After graduation from Shasta High, Jean married Jack Lamplough in a double ceremony with her twin and his best friend Jack Ures.
Jean and Jack raised 3 children, Jan, Jack and Joy and lived all over the country as Jack pursued his career with the FW Woolworth company. Family vacations were always spent in Lake Tahoe with all the cousins. They longed to be in California again, near family, and settled in Sunnyvale in 1972. In 1976 Jack passed from cancer.
Jean was fortunate to find love again and married Don Carver in 1981. One of their favorite hobbies was camping and traveling by RV along the coast, with their beloved cocker spaniels. They retired in Redding in 1989. She is survived by Don Carver, and his children Angela (Ronnie) Morriss, Melissa Carver and Gregory Carver, grandchildren Kate, Ella, Michael, Nicolas & 5 great grandchildren . They were married for 39 years.
Jean will be remembered for her sense of humor and love for family. She is survived by her daughter Joy (Mark) Spiller, sisters Joan (Jack) Ures, & Beverly (Bert) Corford. She is preceded in death by her husband Jack Lamplough, daughter Jan Kelly, son Jack Lamplough Jr. and son-in-law Gary Kelly.
She will be missed by her Grandchildren Tracy, Travis, Kelly, Brian, Aaron and Shannon. Along with 3 Great grandchildren.
A family graveside burial will be held in her honor on August 28, 2020 at McDonalds Mortuary in Redding.
Those who wish to remember Jean may do so with a contribution to a charity of their choice
.