Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Anderson VFW
Jeanna Katherine Watson


1985 - 2020
Jeanna Katherine Watson

Redding - Our beautiful Jeanna Katherine Watson is with the angels now. Born 3/18/1985 in Redding, CA, she graduated from AHS and Cal State University East Bay with a degree in Sociology. She leaves behind mother Arlene Watson, brothers Ken (Star), Herman "Lonnie", and Ryan Watson. Sisters Shyla, Dana and Leita and many beloved nieces and nephews. All who knew her loved her and her infectious laugh, she will be missed, but always in our hearts. Jeanna's celebration of life will be March 14 at 11:00 AM at Anderson VFW, In lieu of flowers please donate to a , she loved all children but loved working with autistic children.
