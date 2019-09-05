|
Jeanne Edith Nordtvedt
Redding - August 17th, 1930 - August 19th, 2019
Jeanne was born in Dear Lodge, Montana. Jeanne was preceded in death by her Parents Alice & Richard Dezell, and her husband Earl Peter Nordvedt.
Jeanne was very involved in Redding, Newcomers, Redding Christian Church, and many volunteer activities. Jeanne loved life, travel, friends, and more than anything her family.
Jeanne is survived by her son Craig Gilbert, his wife Lori, their children Kyle, Heather and Justin. Her daughter Kimberly Downing her husband Wilbur their children Deanna and Dawn. Jeanne, "Mimi", is also survived by her 4 great grand children Miguel, Kyle Jr., Caleb, and Cade.
This amazing woman will be greatly missed.
Services will be held 2:00 September 7th 2019, Redding Christian Fellowship, 2157 Victor Ave., Redding, California 96002.
In lieu of flowers, donations for the Mercy Hospice will be taken please.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Sept. 5, 2019