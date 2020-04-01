|
|
Jeremy R. Byrd
Cottonwood - Jeremy R. Byrd, of Cottonwood, age 37, went to be with the Lord on March 28, 2020. Born April 15, 1982 in Redding, the son of Leroy and Tracey (Stokes) Agnew of Cottonwood.
Survived by daughters, Mia Byrd & Chloe Johnson; father and mother, Leroy & Tracey Agnew; brother, Tim Byrd (Stoystown, PA); sister, Christina Agnew (Cottonwood, CA); grandma-grandma Charlene "Charlie" Graves (Oregon) and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces & nephews.
Arrangements are with Scheer Memorial Chapel, Oroville.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020