Jerry Coughlin



May 30, 1933-July 21, 2020



Jerry passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones on July 21, 2020. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. Born in Redding, Jerry was a 4th generation Shasta County resident. He attended Magnolia and Pine Street Schools and later, Jerry met the love of his life, Alicia Brown, while they attended Shasta High School. Jerry studied Industrial Arts at Shasta College and later graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from Chico State. Jerry and Alicia married in September of 1954 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church and were blessed with three children: Stephen, Kathy and Chris. The couple shared a beautiful life together for 66 years.



Jerry retired after 34 years of owning and operating Shasta Glass with his brother, Dan. Retirement allowed Jerry and Alicia time to pursue their love of traveling, hunting, fishing and time up at their cabins. A man of many talents, he was a true craftsman and master woodworker, Jerry enjoyed restoring antiques and old cars. He demonstrated his love for the community through various philanthropic efforts: he was a Lifetime Governor for the Judge Eaton Estate & Museum, Presidents of both the Shasta Cascade Horseless Carriage Club of America and the Shasta Historical Society. He enjoyed the comradery of his Tuesday lunches with The Good 'Ol Boys.



Jerry and his family were dedicated members of Saint Joseph's Catholic Church; he served as an altar boy during his youth and sang in the choir in his later years. He was a faithful servant, volunteer and godly man.



Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Gertrude Coughlin; his beloved daughter, Kathy and his grandson Spenser. He is survived by his wife, Alicia Coughlin, whom he adored and admired; his brother Dan (Neva); his two sons, Steve (Jennifer) and Chris Coughlin; five grandchildren Janell, Kristy, Steve and Mary; and six great grandchildren: Ashlynn, Cooper, Jaxon, Reese, Wesley and Kathy Claire.



Despite his accomplishments and endeavors, Jerry remained humble and lived life with integrity and remarked that his greatest accomplishment was a life well-lived with his family. A true gentleman to the end, he will surely be missed. Jerry is now in the arms of our blessed Lord.



Private internment services will be held at Saint Joseph's Cemetery in Redding. A public celebration of life will be held with notification to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jerry's memory may be made to the Eaton Museum or Mercy Foundation North to benefit Hospice.









