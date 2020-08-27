Jerry Dean Sellers



Redding - Jerry Dean Sellers of Redding, CA, passed away at home on August 14, 2020 at the age of 69 after fighting a 5 1/2-year battle with cancer. Jerry was born in Redding, CA on November 22, 1950 to George and Nina Sellers. He was raised in Anderson, CA and graduated Anderson Union High School in 1968. He was known as a proud member of the Anderson Cubs Football Team #67 and was recognized by the Record Searchlight on November 17, 1967 as an Anderson Cub line stalwart. Jerry was a very active member of the Anderson Chapter of DeMolay for many years in his youth and held the office of Master Councilor 1969-1970.



He graduated Shasta College with an AA Degree in Business Administration in 1971. He then moved to Chico where he became a member of the Epsilon Theta Chapter of Delta Sigma Pi and graduated California State University Chico with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration in 1973. A Master's Degree in Education would follow graduating Simpson University in 2000.



Jerry's working career began with Bank of America. After transferring to Lake Tahoe, he decided banking was not the career for him and obtained his Real Estate license. In 1979, he moved back to Redding. He received his Real Estate Broker's license in 1980 and embarked on a 20-year journey becoming the Broker and co-owner of Minton Realtors and Century 21 Minton. He was also active with the California Association of Realtors and became a certified American Association Arbitrator. In 1994, he was elected as the President of the Shasta County Board of Realtors which he served with great honor. After obtaining his master's degree in 2000, he changed careers and went to work for the Shasta County Office of Education retiring from Early Childhood Services in 2010.



Jerry's most prized possession was his family. He married his beloved wife Cheryl in 1980 and the two were married just nine days shy of 40 years. They were blessed with the adoption of a son and daughter which made his life complete. He was an avid hunter and fisherman all his life. In 1990, he obtained his Private Pilot's license. Flying was true freedom for him. His other passion was singing and playing guitar in the band Retrofit, playing gigs and cutting a CD with the band in 2010.



Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; his cousin, Fr. Philip Blyth; and his granddaughter, Emily Ora Sellers.



He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; son, Nathaniel (Lindsay) Sellers; daughter, April Johnson; brother, Ed Sellers; grandchildren, Easton & Evelyn Sellers, Haley, Madison, Jayden, and Noah Johnson in addition to numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.



A private family celebration of life was held. Rest with the angels our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother. You are greatly missed.









