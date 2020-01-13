|
Jerry W. Voorhees
He was born Gerald William Voorhees, November 5, 1929, to Raymund and Florence Voorhees of Laurel, near Hillsboro, Oregon. One of five children, Jerry was raised on a 90-acre farm that grew wheat and nuts and raised cattle and chickens. Jerry graduated Hillsboro High School in 1948. He attended college for two years then entered the Army in 1951, serving in occupied Germany until 1953 and in the Army Reserve until 1956. After completing his military service Jerry moved to Gualala, California where he embarked on a career in the lumber industry, first as an employee and later in Graton, Healdsburg and Anderson, California as the co-owner with his brother Ted of Coast Trim and later Voorhees Wood Products. In the mid-1960s, Jerry and Ted formed Voorwood Company, which became a very successful and pioneering woodworking machinery company that continues today, now under employee ownership.
While serving in Germany, Jerry met and ultimately married Fernande Josephine Gueniat originally of Switzerland. Their marriage flourished until Fernande's death in 2004. Jerry and Fernande had one son, Gerald Jean Raymond (Lance) Voorhees, two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. After Fernande's death, Jerry moved to St. Helens, Oregon where he lived at his home until his death, January 5, 2020, aged 90 years and two months. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, his siblings Robert, Earl, Helen and Ted and his nieces, Nancy and Susan. He is survived by his son Lance, daughter-in-law Janie, grandchildren Ginger and Nick, great-grandchildren Molly Jo, Eric, Christian and Savannah, nephews Michael, Kathy, Carol, Gary, Marilee and Mark and many great-nieces and nephews. He was also survived by his most dear friend Jerryne Kay Haworth also of St. Helens, Oregon. Funeral services will be held, and military honors rendered Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at McDonald's Chapel, 1275 Continental Street, Redding, California. Those who desire to donate in Jerry's memory might consider the .
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020