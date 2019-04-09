|
|
Jetson Harrison Booth
Cottonwood - Jetson Harrison Booth, 62, passed away in his home on April 1, 2019 from a hard fought battle with cancer. Jetson was born on April 7th, 1956 in Topeka, KS and resided most of his life there until 2016 when he moved to the Redding area with his wife, Elizabeth.
Jetson is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Booth, of Cottonwood, CA, his mother, Barbara Jordan-Goss of Omaha, NE, daughters, Janetta Hernandez, Shawnee, KS, Schyuler Liles, Burlingame, KS, sisters, Marie Gaines and Veronica Gonzales, brothers, Kenneth Booth, and William Booth, and 6 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Claude and Marie Harrison, and great-grandparents, Jetson and Geanette Harrison.
Jetson held a deep faith in God, was a devoted, loving husband and father, and enjoyed a deep appreciation of God's creation of nature and animals. Jetson and Elizabeth met in April 2015, married in February 2016, and although married for a short time, it felt like a lifetime of happiness. It was the sweetest love story of all times. Jetson was a brilliant man who loved to write, work with his hands, read educational literature, was an amazing cook, and was always willing to help others who needed him.
A celebration of his life will be held on May 11th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Shasta Dam Visitors Center Park. Service will be followed by a potluck dinner - all are invited.
Memorial contributions made either online or by check, in Jetson's name, may be donated to Shasta Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation www.shastawildlife.org/donate 100% of all donations will go directly to the care of the animals.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 9, 2019