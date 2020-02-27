|
Joan Menovcik
Joan Menovcik was born in Waco, TX in 1930 to George and Mozelle Crook with their large extended family living nearby. Joan always said she was "so thankful to be born into the family I was born into." When she was about 4, the family moved to California seeking opportunity at the height of the Great Depression. They settled outside Los Angeles first, then moved to San Diego. Joan's grandmother, Georgia Ann House (Mozelle's mom), lived with them during these years and was an inspiration and a buddy. Joan learned so much and was strongly influenced by "Mama Ann." On Christmas Day 1943, Joan got her little brother, George Jr. A year later, their 35 year old father was drafted for WW II and served in the Philippines, returning in 1946.
Joan attended Hoover High and married her first husband, Elwyn "Al" Dietrick in 1947. They had three children: Danny, Lonnie, and Kathleen. The family moved to Sacramento in 1959. After a divorce in 1961, Joan worked various jobs before getting hired at Aero Jet. She was proud to have contributed to the NASA Gemini program through her work. While at Aero Jet, she met Cyril Menovcik on a blind date her friend set up. Chick, as he was known to all, won Joan's heart. They enjoyed ski trips with the Aero Jet ski club and she taught Chick to fish, to relax, and to feel comfortable in jeans and western shirts. Not bad for a Yankee from Detroit! They moved to St. Louis to work at McDonald-Douglas Aircraft and married in 1965. After a year in St. Louis, they moved to Seattle in 1966 and Chick went to work at Boeing. He worked for Boeing until his retirement in 1993.
Joan pursued art and ceramics, first taking classes, then teaching classes in painting, pastels, watercolors, ceramics, and china painting. She owned a small business, JM Ceramics, and traveled to ceramic shows, judging shows in Washington, Oregon, and British Columbia. Joan joined the Nesika Chapter of Eastern Star in Renton, WA and served for years in all the offices before serving as Worthy Matron in 1991.
Joan and Chick also loved traveling together on annual vacations, visiting kids, grandkids, and other kin along the way. They especially liked the Southwest, Four Corners, Navajo Country, and Texas of course. In 1993, they fulfilled a lifetime dream of taking their 5th wheel rig all over the country, traveling for 9 months to 34 states- many of them twice! After 30 years of loving marriage, Chick passed in 1995. Joan continued to love and miss him every day of her life. After losing Chick, Joan continued making annual trips, usually for 2-3 months at a time, to visit kids, grandkids, and then great-grandkids, as well as her mother, brother and family in Hattiesburg, MS. She had her self-contained motorhome and her little dog, Tara, and drove across the country every year until 2004. Joan loved a road trip!
She moved to Redding in 2004 to be near Lonnie and Kathleen and made friends through the Red Hat societies she joined. Joan loved the ladies of the Scarlett O'Hatters and the Dazzling Divas and enjoyed the parties and delicious luncheons. She loved dressing in her purple outfits, assorted red hats, feather boas, and LOTS of jewelry! Although she wasn't able to attend events the last few years, Joan continued to think fondly of all the friends she made. Following a health crisis in Sept. 2018, Joan went into assisted living at Sierra Oaks. Always feisty and fiercely independent, Joan received the strength and grace she needed to be able to accept the help she needed. She was able to appreciate the kindness and courtesy of her caregivers- most of the time. The family gives a special thanks to Sierra Oaks staff for their loving care and to Sojourn Hospice for their tender care in easing Joan's last few days. Joan is a child of the living God and returned to His loving arms on Feb. 16, 2020. She was at peace and surrounded by the love of her family. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, and nieces. She loved them all fiercely and was most proud that "all of them know the Lord and have a sense of humor."
Arrangements are through McDonald's Chapel in Redding with a graveside service planned for Sat., 2/29/20 at 2:00 pm, at the Millville Cemetery in Millville, CA.
"Those we love are with the Lord, and the Lord has promised to be with us. If they are with Him and He is with us, they cannot be far away." Peter Marshall
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020