JoAnn Anderson
On May 6, 2020 JoAnn Anderson passed away after a brief bout with cancer. She was preceded in death by her husband Elton and son Stan. JoAnn was born in Copalis, Wa on December 28, 1932 to Oscar and Lina French. She was the last of seven children. Her family eventually settled in Idaho, where she graduated from high school. While staying with her sister in Enumclaw, WA JoAnn met Elton Anderson. They married in Monterey, CA on May 9, 1952. After Elton's stint in the Army they moved around a lot. JoAnn worked in a pool hall/burger place they owned, also worked in a potato factory and of course as a mom raising their kids. Finally they settled in Redding in 1968 and bought their first and only house in 1970, where JoAnn lived at the time of her death. JoAnn went to Shasta College while in her fifties, she took painting classes and psychology courses, she enjoyed both immensely. She later went on to work at Penney's. She worked there about fifteen years. She enjoyed working and especially the people she worked with. The girls she worked with would get together once a month for dinner. She really looked forward to those dinners. JoAnn leaves behind her daughter Lynn, daughter-in-law Dana, granddaughter Nicole Dusio and grandson Rodrick and her best four legged girl Roxy. I would like to thank Betsy Oppezzo PA and Copper Ridge especially, Bridget and Heather you all took such excellent care of my mother. Per my mother's wishes there will be no services.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from May 15 to May 17, 2020