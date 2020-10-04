JoAnne Leslie Bond



Willows - Joanne (Leslie) Bond of Willows, CA passed peacefully away at her home on September 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Sacramento, CA on November 10, 1934, she grew up in Redding with parents Alfred and Tena Leslie. JoAnne grew up on the Hope So Gold Mine west of Redding, operated by her Grandfather James Leslie, her Father and Uncles who also owned Leslie's Market at the top of Placer Street. JoAnne graduated from Shasta High School in 1952 and worked at the Cascade Theater and also as a "Switchboard Operator" for Pacific Telephone Company. She met her husband Richard "Dick" Bond on his leave from the Army, and they were married on September 5, 1952 in Reno, Nv. Dick worked for Pac Bell before and after serving in the Army. His job took them from Redding down to Paradise, CA and then on to Chico, CA where they started their family of 3 children; Susan Weiland (Forrest) of Vista/Oceanside, and twins James Bond (Lori) of Chico and Janice Smith (Jess) of Willows. They settled in Willows, CA in 1964 when Dick was transferred to serve as Business Office Manager for Pac Bell, which is where they resided for the past 56 years. Joanne began working at the Willows Public Library on December 1, 1964, and retired 20 years later on March 30, 1985. She touched many lives over those 20 years sharing her love of books and history. She also developed a passion for genealogy in her work as a librarian and was able to trace her family's linage back several generations.



She and Dick enjoyed traveling the US and the world, giving her the opportunity to further her genealogy research. She was a member of the Shasta and Butte County Historical Societies. She also belonged to the "Daughters of the Utah Pioneers" in Redding where she attended regularly sharing in the history of the pioneers in Shasta County. She was a 50 year member of Molino Chapter "Order of the Eastern Star" and the Red Hat Ladies in the Willows area lunching with her friends.



JoAnne was preceded in death by her husband Richard "Dick" Bond in 2019 after being happily married for 67 years. In addition to their 3 children they have 3 grandchildren; Benjamin Weiland (Marisa) of Oceanside, CA, Sarah Bond Allison (David) of San Dimas, CA, and Hannah Bond of Chico, CA.



Cremation is pending through F.D. Sweet and Son, Willows, CA and a memorial service will be planned at a later date to place JoAnne and Dick at Halcumb Cemetery in Montgomery Creek, CA. She figured we could all wave on our way to Moose Camp where she and Dick enjoyed their family cabin for the last 50 years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Friends of the Willows Public Library.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store