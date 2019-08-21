|
Jody Lynne Cushman
Redding - February 20, 1972 - July 23, 2019
Jody Lynne Cushman, age 47, passed away peacefully on July 23rd, 2019 at Providence St. Vincent's Medical Center in Portland Oregon surrounded by family and friends. Jody and life partner of 22 years, Ben Winchester made their home in Redding California prior to moving to Portland Or. in 2015 where they shared their home with Ben's mother Lucy Winchester.
Born on February 20th 1972, in Fall River Mills, CA. to Jack and Anne Cushman. Jody is survived by Ben Winchester, life partner; Anne Cushman, mother; Jackie Cushman, sister; Frank Cushman, brother; Julia Mitchell, niece; nephews Isaac Ramsey, Owen Cushman and Jordan Cottrell and an abundance of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jody attended SDA Academy grade school and Enterprise High School both in Redding.
In Portland Jody received outstanding care at DaVita Dialysis Center at Meridian Park and Providence St. Vincent's Medical Center. Jody's family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses, technicians, and friends who helped her live a wonderful life. Jody truly lived life to the fullest; despite the many health challenges; she faced each day with grace, gratitude, and passion. Her faith in the Lord was her strength and Love was her language. She always had a smile for everyone and a positive attitude toward any situation.
