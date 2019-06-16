Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Erlei
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Erlei


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joe Erlei Obituary
Joe Erlei

Redding - Heaven has gained another angel. Joe Erlei passed away during the morning of June 10, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center. He was born on September 28, 1944 in Chiloquin, Oregon.

Joe is survived by his wife Peggy, his son Joe and wife Sherry, his son Quinten and wife Barbara, his daughter Dayna and husband Mark, his daughter Shana and husband John, his 18 grandchildren, his 9 great-grandchildren, his brother Jim and wife Angie, and his brother Willie and wife Nadine. Joe was preceded in death by his parents Joseph Phillip and Barbara Kathleen Erlei and his brother Tom who is survived by his wife April.

Joe loved being around his family, he was proud of his children and their accomplishments, he loved his country/western 8 track tapes and visiting with friends and family at the picnic table in the "park".

A Celebration of Life will be announced by the family at a later time.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.