|
|
Joe Erlei
Redding - Heaven has gained another angel. Joe Erlei passed away during the morning of June 10, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center. He was born on September 28, 1944 in Chiloquin, Oregon.
Joe is survived by his wife Peggy, his son Joe and wife Sherry, his son Quinten and wife Barbara, his daughter Dayna and husband Mark, his daughter Shana and husband John, his 18 grandchildren, his 9 great-grandchildren, his brother Jim and wife Angie, and his brother Willie and wife Nadine. Joe was preceded in death by his parents Joseph Phillip and Barbara Kathleen Erlei and his brother Tom who is survived by his wife April.
Joe loved being around his family, he was proud of his children and their accomplishments, he loved his country/western 8 track tapes and visiting with friends and family at the picnic table in the "park".
A Celebration of Life will be announced by the family at a later time.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on June 16, 2019