Joe Golenor



Redding - Robert "Papa Joe" Golenor died peacefully at his home in Redding, Saturday, October 17th, 2020. Joe is survived by sons, John and Jack (Pamela), grandchildren, Jason (Molly), Jamison, Jake, Jesse, Bianca, and Alyssa, great grandchildren, Hannah, Nathan, Caiden, Saoirse, Max, Yvaine, and Sage, brothers, Jack (Frankie) and Jerry (Colleen). Predeceased by wife, Claudette, son, Jeff, granddaughter, Elizabeth, parents, 'Pappy' Jack and Violet, and sister, Mary.



Joe was born on March 20th, 1936 in Texahoma, Oklahoma, and within a month the family moved to French Gulch, California. Joe became a star football player for the Shasta Wolves and received a scholarship to the College of the Pacific.



In 1954, during Christmas break of Joe's freshman year, he married his high-school-sweetheart, Claudette Quigley, and they soon started a family. Joe received his Masters in Physical Education, and did his student-coaching under legendary, Bengel Tiger Coach, Moose Meyers. Joe worked at Arvin, and Arroyo high schools before he returned to Redding and started a 30+ year career as a teacher, coach, and administrator for the Shasta College Knights. In 2009, Joe was inducted into the California Community College Football Coaches Hall of Fame.



Joe was a great guy, husband, father, and friend. He will be missed.



Graveside Service by Dan Carter Saturday, November 7th at 10 am at French Gulch Cemetery. Celebration of life TBA.









