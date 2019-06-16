|
Joe Yount
Redding - Joe Roy Yount died peacefully on June 4, 2019.
Joe was born in Riverside, California on October 3, 1939 to his beloved parents Edna (Harris) and Ray Yount Joe was the second born son born into a tight knit family of five boys. Joe attended Fillmore High School where he was a standout student and athlete. He lettered in football, basketball, track and boxing. He attended Ventura Community College where he joined the football team and excelled on the field. After 2 years he transferred to San Jose State.
After college, Joe served alongside his brother, Don, for 15 years as a firefighter with the Ventura City Fire Department. Following his career as a firefighter, Joe moved to Redding, California to become a successful real estate entrepreneur. After retirement he enjoyed playing poker and loved golfing with his brothers and friends.
Throughout his life Joe was blessed to have a close relationship with his brothers and their eventual wives and families; Don (and his wife Linda), Larry (and his wife Sandy), Kenny, and Johnny (and his wife Sheri).
Joe loved all sports and was an avid LA Rams and LA Dodgers fan.
But above all, Joe's greatest pride were his four daughters and their families: Shelly Yount and son Patrick; Jennifer (Yount) Olson and husband Terry, children Sgt. Devon Olson, USMC, Darby and Ryan; Katie Yount and Marlon Flores and their daughter Zoelle; Kimberly Yount and Jeff Snider and their son Kai. He is also survived by longtime friend and companion Sue Hilbert, Sharon Yount (Joe's ex-wife and mother of Katie and Kimberly), Joe's Uncle Bill Harris, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Joe's life will be held 4:00 pm, on Sunday, June 30, at Lake Redding Park Pavillion, 2225 Benton Drive, Redding, CA.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on June 16, 2019