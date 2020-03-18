|
Joel Grant Wilson
Redding - Joel Grant Wilson died in his home in Redding, CA surrounded by family on March 4, 2020 due to complications following lung cancer. He was 83.
Joel was born on August 9, 1936 in Mansfield, AR to parents Hurley Vandeloure (Jack) and Nellie Cathleen (Kay) Wilson.
He was the first of 5 children and was born on his father's 25th Birthday. The family moved to California, to follow work, in 1947.
By this time the family had grown to add 1 brother and 2 sisters then the last sibling, a sister was born in 1949.
Graduated from Sonora High School in 1954. Joel joined his family in Redding, CA to work on the Whiskeytown dam project with his father, Jack, in the late 50's.
Joel met Dorothy (Jean) Dyer (Wilson) in 1963 and they married on June 14, 1964 and had 2 children. Joel and Jean have lived in the same home for over 50 years and had been married for over 55 years.
Joel started working for Meeks Lumber under the Teamsters Union in 1961. He worked there for 38 years as a truck driver and fork lift operator. He retired in 1999.
Joel enjoyed traveling and camping, always making family trips to the coast and mountains and vacations up the Oregon coast fun ( and interesting with some of the ways we got lost, haha ). He had a great love and appreciation for the ocean, the mountains, model trains,old steam trains and old automobiles.
Joel is survived by his wife, Dorothy (Jean) Wilson, son Jeffrey Wilson (Linda), daughter Cynthia Johnston (Marc), brother Jerry Wilson (Joy) of Waco, TX, sisters Deloures Kilpatrick and Donna Dominguez (John) of West Jordan, UT, sister Sandra Anderson of Redding, CA, numerous nieces and nephews and his dog, Nilla.
He was a good father, husband and friend. He was kind-hearted and caring under all the gruff and will be missed immensely.
Joel will be cremated at Allen & Dahl and in honoring Joel's wishes there will be no services
The family is grateful for condolences, but declines flowers or donations.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Mar. 18 to Mar. 21, 2020