Joel Harold Parham Jr



Round Mountain - Joel Harold Parham, known as Harold by his friends and family, passed away on August 31st at the Oak River Rehab Center in Anderson.



Harold was born in Bell, California and moved with his family to Round Mountain, CA in 1941 at the age of two. He loved the area and made Round Mountain his home for his entire life. He worked for Sierra Pacific Lumber Company in Central Valley as a forklift operator. He was a dedicated, hard worker. When Harold retired from Sierra Pacific, he spent his free time as a volunteer fire fighter. In 2003 he was named "Fire Fighter of the Year" and in 2004 he received a "Fire Fighter Award" presented by VFW Post 275. He enjoyed history and spent countless hours collecting photos and newspaper clippings of the old Terry Mill in Round Mountain. He enjoyed going dune buggying with friends and always had a good story to tell about his adventures. He also dabbled in rock polishing and metal work, in addition to collecting old logging and mill memorabilia. Some of the items he collected, in addition to photos, will be donated to the Mountain Community Center in Round Mountain.



Harold is survived by his younger brother Eugene Parham, sister-in-law Linda Parham, niece Terri Parham Marchesseault, nephew Joel Parham, and great nephew Tristan Marchesseault. Harold was well known in the community and those that knew him, more than likely had a gift given to them by him since he would have gladly given the shirt off his back to anyone that needed it. He will surely be missed, but rather than saying "good-bye," we will say "see you later alligator," since that's how Harold always said it anyway.



Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 12 at 10:30 am at Halcomb Cemetery located at 31300 State Highway 299E in Montgomery Creek, CA. A reception will be held immediately after at the Mountain Community Center located at 29775 Highway 299E in Round Mountain.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store