Resources
More Obituaries for Johanna Maguire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johanna Hall Maguire

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Johanna Hall Maguire Obituary
Johanna Hall Maguire

- - Johanna Hall Maguire passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 30th. She was born May 17th, 1926 in Karlsruhe, Germany.

After WWII she began working for the US Army in the officers mess hall as part of the wait staff and then moved on to working in the library where she met our Father, Robert Hall, who passed away in 1993.

Later in life she met and married Harry Maguire. They had many great travels together before Harry's passing in 2009.

She is survived by her son Roland Hall and daughter Janine Hall.

Johanna was much loved by all who knew her and we will be celebrating her life at the Igo Verteran's Cemetery on May 30th at 12:30. All are welcome to join us.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.