Johanna Hall Maguire
- - Johanna Hall Maguire passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 30th. She was born May 17th, 1926 in Karlsruhe, Germany.
After WWII she began working for the US Army in the officers mess hall as part of the wait staff and then moved on to working in the library where she met our Father, Robert Hall, who passed away in 1993.
Later in life she met and married Harry Maguire. They had many great travels together before Harry's passing in 2009.
She is survived by her son Roland Hall and daughter Janine Hall.
Johanna was much loved by all who knew her and we will be celebrating her life at the Igo Verteran's Cemetery on May 30th at 12:30. All are welcome to join us.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on May 24, 2019