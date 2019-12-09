Services
John Alan "Jack" Kersey

John Alan "Jack" Kersey Obituary
John "JACK" Alan Kersey

In Loving Memory and Honor of John "JACK" Alan Kersey. Born on 5/16/38, passed away from cancer 12/6/19. Jack brought his family to California from Michigan in 1962. Starting as a Fuller brush salesman and pumping gas, he eventually made it to Redding in 1966. Being ever the self-made man, he landed a job at Shasta College and was head of the Audio/Visual Department in 1973. Soon he was asked if he knew anything about printing and if he would like to teach it at the college. He learned all he needed to about printing and taught for several years. He eventually started his own printing business, Ern-Jack Printing, which eventually became Total Printing. Jack was an active member of the Anderson Kiwanis Club for over 30 years. He is survived by three of his four children, six grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. He will be remembered and greatly missed by many for years to come. His Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 14th, at the Senior Citizens Hall at 2290 Benton Drive, Redding, 11am-2pm. All who knew and loved our father and grandfather are welcome to attend. Cremation arrangements made by Allen & Dahl Funerals 243-1525.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
