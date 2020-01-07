|
John Andrew Molitoris
Cottonwood - John Andrew Molitoris, Age 69 from Cottonwood, passed away on January 1, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family, as he left us to be with the Lord. He was born in Maumee, Ohio, and left there at the age of 18 to join the Navy 1969-1973. He was assigned to work in the boiler rooms onboard the USS Hornet (CVS-12) and the USS Coral Sea (CVA-43). John always had a love for space exploration and anything aeronautic. He was in the service during the Apollo 11 and 12 recoveries but was actually onboard ship for the retrieval of Apollo 12. He had many stories to tell, and shared them frequently with everyone, especially his grandchildren. Two years ago, he was able to travel to the USS Hornet in Alameda and share that experience with family, including six grandkids. John was a tireless worker. After retiring from the State of California as a Building and Property Manager II, and 33 ½ years of state service, he and his wife Lauria found their dream home in Cottonwood. He stayed home for four years, but this very outgoing, loving, helpful and personable man could not just be at home. His wife had not yet retired and he needed to "help" people. He was hired on at Ace Hardware in Anderson, where he continued to work for four years. He was definitely a "relationship building" person. He met so many wonderful co-workers, and made many friends of the customers. He was personally sought after by the customers because they knew he could fix their problems. He always said, "there is nothing I can't do". He was certainly right about that. If you were a friend of John's you knew it. When he loved, he loved deeply. He was known best to be a good listener and help you through your tough times. John was diagnosed with Mesothelioma (caused by asbestos exposure) in June. He fought hard and wanted to be here so much to be with the grandkids. They truly were his little buddies. He was just a big kid himself and loved spending time with them. He leaves behind by his beloved wife Lauria, who he loved, spoiled and cherished as she did him. Their love and devotion to each other was an inspiration to all. He was preceded in death by his brother Tim Molitoris. He is survived by his sister Mary Ellen (Charlie) Mierzwiak, brother George Richard (Ina) Molitoris, his daughters Charity (Scott) Bray and Regina (Joe) Laws, and his step-son Garrett (Audie) Sarcinella, and step-daughter LaRynn (Jason) Schlange, although in John's eyes there were no step-children, he loved them as his own. His wonderful grand-children are Courtney, Jewels, Andrew, Hannah, Leila, Colter, Canyon, Parker, Isaac, Kinsley, and Hailey. He is also survived by three great-grandsons and many nieces and nephews. A military service will be held at the Northern California Veteran's Cemetery, 11800 Gas Point Road, Igo, on Friday January 10, at 11:00 am. A Celebration Life to follow will be held at the Redding Rodeo Association Clubhouse at 715 Auditorium Dr., Redding.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020