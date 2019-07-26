|
John Carey Conway
Chico - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather.
John Carey Conway passed away while living in Chico, Ca. on July 18th, 2019 with his loved ones by his side.
John was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 23, 1933 and relocated to California in 1963 with his family.
He has always had a passion for nature which lead to a Career in the U.S. Forest Service spanning 32 years.
He is survived by his wife Charlene Conway, and his children Christopher Conway, Deborah Conway, Sharleen Konke and Shawn Conway. He also leaves behind six Grandchildren, Tyler Kirkland, Wendy Conway, Margaret Conway (deceased), Miranda Conway, Cody Conway and Charlene Conway.
A Memorial Service, for all who wish to attend, will be held at the St. Joseph's Church in Redding, Ca. on August 3rd, 2019 at 10:00 am.
In Liew of flowers, donations may be made to the Good News Rescue Mission in Redding, Ca. at GNRM.Org.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on July 26, 2019