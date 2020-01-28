|
John E. Sasman
February 12, 1942 to October 24, 2019
John Erwin Sasman, 77, passed away unexpectedly on October 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Known as "Papa John" to step-children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, John was born in New York City to Erwin Sasman and Hester (Bassett) Sasman on February 12, 1942.
John lived many places during his youth and received his high school diploma from his dad Erwin who was the principal of University High School in Lexington, Kentucky. John also attended Chico State College earning a B.A. Degree. After graduation, he joined the Peace Corps with his then girlfriend, Sharon. They were married in Malawi, Africa. He began his law enforcement career as a Parole Agent with the State Department of Corrections in Modesto, California. Subsequently he moved to Sacramento, California and was the Training Officer for Region I, Parole Division. He then moved to Redding, Ca. where he became the Redding Parole Unit Supervisor. He was extremely dedicated to his career, earning numerous commendations.
He met and married Barbara (Cole) Martin in 1985. They resided in Redding until their retirement in 1994, he from Dept. of Corrections and she from the Caalifornia Highway Patrol. A joint retirement party was held in their honor. They traveled "full-time" in their R.V.for a year, enjoying many wonderful adventures.
In 1998, they moved to Cathedral City, Ca. where they enjoyed golf, karaoke, poker nights and many get-togethers with friends in Date Palm Country Club. John became the "handyman" of Date Palm and was always ready to help whenever he could. He will always be remembered for those "big blue eyes" and infectious smile. In 2018, they moved to Alabama to be near Barbara's son Scott and family.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Ed and Bob Sasman. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara, sister Anne Nute, nephews JohnnSasman (Robin), Steve Sasman, Jim Nute (Kim), niece Cathy Kipling and step-children Steve Martin (Lanette), Scott Martin (Rhonda) and Shelley( Martin) Gilbreath (Jeff) and their families. He will be forever loved and missed.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jan. 28 to Feb. 2, 2020