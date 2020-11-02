John Gregory "Gary" Caswell



On October 15th, 2020, John Gregory "Gary" Caswell, met his wife, Barbara Jean Caswell, in heaven for an early round of golf. Spectators to this match were his father John Alfred Caswell, his mother Frances Alice Burgess and his sister Patricia Suzanne Steyer, who predeceased him. Gary passed away at his daughter's home in Selma, Oregon. His family was with him in his final days and helped him in his passing.



Gary was born in McCloud, CA in 1929. At the age of 17, he joined the Navy and served on the USS Helena. He earned the Victory Medal for his service in the China Sea. Upon leaving the service, Gary explored several different employment directions before returning to McCloud where he worked as a purser for the McCloud River Lumber Company and raised his family from 1954 to 1965. In 1968, Gary joined the teaching staff at Shasta College in the field of computer science. After more than 20 years of service, Gary retired as the college's Chair of the Business Department. Not one to lay around during retirement, he continued to golf and worked on the 2000 Census. Gary expanded his knowledge of the Civil War by traveling to the South to visit museums and battlefields. He was also an active member of All Saints Episcopal Church, assisting at the church's thrift shop and singing in the choir.



Gary is survived by his four children, Sandy Crabtree, Mike Caswell, Sue Nadeker and Anne Doser. Gary had 8 beloved grandchildren, John Crabtree, Monica Deniz, Bryan Bennett, Sean Caswell, Mackenzie Galindo, Leslie Adams, Stefan Doser and Shasta Doser. Gary is also survived by 9 great-grandchildren. Through them, and the many whose lives were touched by Gary, his spirit lives on.









