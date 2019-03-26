|
|
John Hillery Darrah
Redding - John Hillery Darrah, 90, passed away peacefully March 21, 2019 at home surrounded by family.
John was born to George Hillery and Edna Francis Darrah in Anderson, California on September 15, 1928. He grew up in the Oak Run area. At 17, he joined the navy during WWII and was a Seabee stationed in the Aleutian Islands. After returning to California, he met and married the love of his life, Marjorie, who preceded him in death in 2017. They had two children, Margie McConnell (son-in-law, Tom McConnell) and John, Jr., who preceded them in death in 1987. John absolutely adored his two grandchildren, Hilary Cox-Brugger (Kurt Johnson) and Matt Cox (Nell Dickey-Cox), and his great grandchildren, Jake Brugger of Berkeley, Kate Brugger of Sacramento and Maggie Cox of San Luis Obispo. He also leaves step-grandchildren Tim McConnell (Susan McConnell) and family and Kristen Montgomery (Clay Montgomery) and their sons Bonner and Parker.
John worked at lumber mills in Shingletown and Anderson and later became a logger. He and Marge bought a house in Redding and John pursued a successful career as an insurance salesman, later owning his own business. He loved his clients and told many stories of the wonderful people with whom he worked. In the mid-80's he sold his business and bought a cattle and alfalfa ranch in Nevada. He loved his cows! After his son passed, John sold the ranch and moved to Washington for a short time and then moved on to Quartzsite, Arizona where he built a laundromat and RV park. He and Marge spent many summers in Wrangell, Alaska enjoying fishing and good friends. They eventually sold the Arizona business and moved back to Palo Cedro where they spent their remaining years.
A memorial service and reception will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Grange Community Center in Palo Cedro at 12:00 p.m.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Mar. 26, 2019