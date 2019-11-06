|
John Howard Martineau
Redding - John Howard Martineau peacefully passed away on October 5th, 2019, surrounded by his family in Sacramento, California. John was born in Sacramento on May 19th, 1943 to Edith and Howard Martineau. After graduating from high school in Redding, John served as a missionary for two years in Santiago, Chile, where he developed his love for South America, ceviche, and avocado toast. Upon his return to California, John followed in his father's footsteps as an operator and eventual owner of the Redding radio station KRDG. John was a world traveler with an adventurous spirit and a kind heart. Aside from having traveled to over thirty countries, he was also a skilled chef, an excellent storyteller, and a good friend. In his free time, he enjoyed restoring classic cars with his eldest son and grandson and watching rom-coms in his favorite recliner. John is survived by his two sons, Jean-Paul and Alexander, his three daughters, Tabitha, Heather and Cosette, his two son in laws Jeff and Terry, and his five grandchildren, Christian, Gabriel, Nicolle, Sophia, and Eli.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019