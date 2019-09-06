Services
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
Shasta View
John Joseph Rapinoe


1925 - 2019
"Jack" Rapinoe, born April 11,1925, in Altoona, PA. Passed August 22, 2019 in Redding, CA.

Served U.S. Army, WW11, landed on Normandy in August of 1943. Retired fireman from the City of San Bernardino. CA. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Irene, of 52 years, who passed November 20, 1999. Survived by sons, James (Jim) Rapinoe of Redding, CA, Robert (Bob) Rapinoe of Marysville, WA, and their wives Denise and Tina, eight grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Jacks' ready smile, sense of humor and loving heart touched all those who knew him. There will be a funeral mass on September 14, 2019 @ 10:30 am at Our Lady of Mercy Church, on Shasta View. Reception will follow at the church hall. All are welcome to come and celebrate, in Jacks' own words, "My long, good life". In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Interim Health Care Hospice, who are "true Angels" in our community.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Sept. 6, 2019
