Services
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Halcumb Cemetery
Montgomery Creek, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Loveless
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Loveless

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Loveless Obituary
John Loveless

Round Mountain - John Loveless of Round Mountain moved from Southern California to the north state in 1979.

He had 4 children, 10 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. He enjoyed tranquility of his mountain ranch along with his horses and animals. He drove a truck to Washington State and Los Angeles many years for Youngman Trucking.

He is survived by his wife Kathy, married for 63 years.

Services will be held at Halcumb Cemetery in Montgomery Creek Saturday, April 13th at 2 PM.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.