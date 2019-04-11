|
|
John Loveless
Round Mountain - John Loveless of Round Mountain moved from Southern California to the north state in 1979.
He had 4 children, 10 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. He enjoyed tranquility of his mountain ranch along with his horses and animals. He drove a truck to Washington State and Los Angeles many years for Youngman Trucking.
He is survived by his wife Kathy, married for 63 years.
Services will be held at Halcumb Cemetery in Montgomery Creek Saturday, April 13th at 2 PM.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 11, 2019