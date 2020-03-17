|
|
John McCauley
John McCauley was born on Feb. 10, 1938 in Happy Camp, CA. He entered peacefully into the arms of Jesus on March 15, 2020 at the age of 82.
At 20, John moved to Los Angeles to find work. At the age of 22, he took a job with the U.S. Forest Service on a hot shot crew in the Angeles National Forest. He met his future wife, Judy, there where she was a camp counselor at a children's camp. They married on April 15, 1967.
They had two daughters, Rene, born in Hollywood, CA., and Lisa, born in Bellflower, CA. In 1973 John was offered a position managing the fire cache in Redding, CA. John loaded up their two girls, two cats, and Judy, who was seven months pregnant. Their son, Terry, was born in Redding, CA. in July, 1973.
John worked in the Forest Service cache until he retired in 1991. After retirement, he worked a variety of jobs and served as a bank courier for four years. After fully retiring, he volunteered at an animal rescue center in Palo Cedro, CA.
He was a faithful blood donor and received a commendation for making over 100 donations in his lifetime. He is also an organ and tissue donor.
John is survived by Judy, his wife of 53 years. He is also survived by three children, Rene McCauley of Cottonwood, CA., Lisa McCauley of Klamath Falls, OR., and Terry McCauley of Redding. He has four grandsons Justin, Joshua, Joseph, and Jacob Thorpe.
At John's request, no service will be held. Donations in his memory can be made to: www.snap-SpayNeuterAndProtect.org
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020