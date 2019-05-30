|
John P. McCulloch
Shasta Lake - John P. McCulloch, 92, of Shasta Lake passed away at home May 7th with his wife of 68 years and his two daughters at his side. He was born October 30, 1926, in Anaconda, MT to Peter McCulloch and Mabel Hendricks. At a young age they moved to Hibbard, a rural area outside of Rexburg, ID. He joined the navy at 18 and served on the original Carrier Saratoga. After serving his country he returned to Rexburg where he met and married Sha'ron Henderson. Following their wedding they settled in San Diego where their three children were born. He worked for General Dynamics for 11 years until it closed. He then owned & operated 3 Shell Service Stations for 13 years. After 21 years in San Diego they decided to relocate to the Redding area buying their home in Summit City. He leased another Shell Station in Redding but eventually closed & went to work for the Shasta Lake Union School District (now Gateway School District). He worked there for 21 years, retiring at the age of 70. He is survived by his wife, Sha'ron, children: Philip John, Karen Dixon (James), Ruth MacDougall (Dale) 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Services will be held Monday, June 3rd at 11:00 am at the Igo Veteran's Cemetery.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from May 30 to June 2, 2019