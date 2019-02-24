|
|
John Paul Kramer
Redding - John Paul Kramer was born 2/11/47 in Milwaukee, WIS. to Janet and Ted Isbrands of Los Osos, CA. which was later changed to Kramer. John passed away 2/2/19 at home in Redding at the age of 71.
John and Debra lived in Redding 4 1/2 years. He was the oldest of four siblings. He was a weatherman in the Navy and stationed in Kodiak, AK. He then retired after thirty years of service with the United States Post Office in Ventura, CA. as a manager. John and Debra have two children. Son, Kevin Kramer, wife Sarah and two daughters one and four from Redding. A daughter, Kimberly Kramer and twelve year old daughter from Kalama, WA. John adored his three granddaughters and was sad that he couldn't see them grow up. John loved playing his guitars and sang beautifully. He played for fifty-three years and was very talented. He entertained and inspired so many with his music. He belonged to the Redding Cribbage Club and really looked forward to the weekly meetings. He was pretty good and quite often came home with winnings! John was an intelligent man, also a strong spirited soul. He was always happy, positive and a warm hearted man and had many good friends. His loving wife, Debra of forty years will miss him immensely.
Any donations should be made to Hospice, Mercy Hospital, Redding, CA. They took such wonderful care of John and his nurse Christine was outstanding.
A celebration of life will be held in Rainer, OR. on 4/6 12-5. Call for additional info.
Johns body was donated to Stanford University of Medical Research, Stanford, CA.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Feb. 24, 2019