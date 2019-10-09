|
|
John Peter Karas
- - John Peter Karas, age 85, left this earth to be with his Lord and enter into his eternal home on Thursday, September 19, 2019. He passed away peacefully with his three children at his side. John was born July 28, 1934 at the old Shasta County Hospital and has been a lifelong Anderson resident. He was preceded in death by Jane, his loving wife of 61 years. He leaves behind his son, Ed (Alma) Karas; his daughters Becky (Robin) Simmons and Sandra (Kellie) Wood; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and a large extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Peter and Anna Emma Karas.
John was a hard working husband and father, when needed holding down three jobs at a time to support his family. During his lifetime John hauled hay, worked at gas stations, worked on the railroad, millwright, forklift operator, custodian, volunteer fireman. His favorite activities have been fishing and camping. John and Jane enjoyed numerous and adventuresome camping trips in their travel trailer, often accompanied by family and friends. Many good times were spent fishing the rivers, lakes and oceans with his family and brother-in-laws.
John's family was his highest priority, he was always up to go to any family event no matter when or where. John took pleasure in car rides throughout familiar areas in Shasta County, recalling memories from the past. John would easily start up a conversation with anyone, no one was ever a stranger in his eyes. John's love for the Lord was shown by how he faithfully served at his church, willingly doing what needed to be done whether inside or outside.
A celebration of life service is on Saturday, October 19, 11:00 a.m. at Crossroads Bible Fellowship, corner of Oak and Ferry, Anderson. After the service a reception will be held in a home, then followed by a graveside service at the Millville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to his home church, First Southern Baptist Church, 1761 Ferry St. Anderson, CA 96007; or to a .
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019