John (Jack) Reiser
Redding - Jack Reiser of Redding died peacefully at his home on November 17, 2019. He was born on March 3, 1930, in San Francisco to John and Dorothy Reiser. The family moved to Redding in 1938.
Jack graduated from Shasta High School in 1947 and University of California at Berkeley in 1950 with a degree in Criminology. He married his high school sweetheart Marianne in 1950 and after son Chris was born, the family moved to Washington, D.C. and then to Germany in 1951. Three other sons (Rick, Doug and Dave) were born in Germany where Jack worked for the Central Intelligence Agency.
Jack and Marianne returned to Redding in 1957 where son Vince was born and Jack began his career in the petroleum business at Redding Oil Company. Along with Jim and Mike Morgan, Jack eventually took over the company from his dad. Jack became active in community organizations and often took leadership roles in the United Way, Chamber of Commerce, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Redding Rotary, Elks Lodge and Boy Scouts. Jack was instrumental in starting the Redding Teen Center and was recognized for his civic and community contributions by being named the Chamber's Citizen of the Year in 1982.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, John and Dorothy Reiser; brother, Bruce (Bob) Reiser; and infant son, Paul.
Jack will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 69 years, Marianne; his children, Chris, Rick (Rhonda), Doug (Cheryl), Dave (Carmelle) and Vince (Lisa); his grandchildren, Kim (Thomas) Rivas, Jennifer (Brett) Price, John (Stephanie), Eric (Mallory), Nick (Erin), Madi, Libby (Brendan Mullins), Brent, David, Lydia, Kevin (Daniella), Matt, and Stephanie; and great-grandchildren, Corbin and Koby Rivas, Peyton Price, Wyatt Reiser, and Rowan Reiser.
A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for December 7, 2019 at noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Redding with a reception to follow at 1:30 pm at the Elks Lodge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the United Way of Northern California.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2019