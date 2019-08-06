|
John Roderick McArthur
- - On August 1, 2019, John R. McArthur, aka JR, passed away at the age of 96. Born May 14, 1923, John was third generation of the founding family of the town of McArthur, California. John's grandfather, John McArthur Jr. immigrated from Scotland and came to the Fall River Valley in the 1860's. He established the community, as well as a farming and ranching operation that continues today through 5 generations
John's father was Roderick McArthur, the youngest of John McArthur Jr.'s 11 children. Of those 11 children, only one, Frank McArthur, donator of McArthur Burney Falls, has heirs who continue to live on today in other parts of California. Roderick lived and worked in San Francisco until 1909, when a runaway team resulted in the death of his brother Arch. Arch was the president of the John McArthur Company and managed the family's farming and ranch holding in the Fall River Valley and Big Valley. Based on a family decision, Roderick moved back home and took over the operation at the age of 24. On September 21, 1921, Roderick married Anna Vera Albaugh in Pittville and moved his new bride to the family home in McArthur (now the residence of Craig and Marlene McArthur, JR's nephew). John R. was the first born of Roderick and Anna's three children, with younger sister Annabel (deceased) and younger brother Kenneth. Kenneth and his son Craig own and operate the "home ranch" McArthur Ranch Inc., located on the south side of the Pit River from the town of McArthur.
Like his dad Roderick, John R. returned to the Fall River Valley after tragedy. At 60, Roderick died of a heart attack. 21 years old at the time, John had just left Cal Poly and was frustrated that his father had not let him enlist in the military to serve. Anna, his widowed mother, was considered one of the most gracious ladies of her day and like most wives, did not know the business' operations. In 1944 at age 21, John took his place as head of the farming and ranch operations as well as head of the household, caring for his mother and younger siblings. Nothing was easy during those years, as the farms and ranches needed to provide food for our country and its soldiers, while lacking resources and labor.
On September 27, 1952, John married his wife of 66 years, Shirley Neuerburg. Together they have four children, Roderick McArthur, Patricia McArthur Rue, George McArthur and Vicky McArthur (deceased). In addition to their own children, they raised several other kids who knew John as a second father and Shirley's dinner table as home. John actively farmed and ranched in the Fall River Valley and Big Valley, owning cattle up until last year. In 1963 John and Shirley started a farm supply business out of the green barn next to their house, with a meal ticket to Shirley's table a much-appreciated invite. In 1979 they passed the business on to their children as McArthur Farm Supply, which is still owned and operated by their son George and George's wife Christine.
At 96, John has outlived most of his boyhood friends. He told Shirley years ago that if something happened, he didn't want a service because Andy Lakey and Floyd Bidwell would tell too many stories. Despite the passing of most of his childhood friends, John had the unique ability to make new friends of all ages and backgrounds. Today's "John" stories are as numerous and diverse as the many, many people he knew and who's lives he touched. Generous and gregarious, John could not function without an operating horn as he greeted everyone with the twirling wave or blowing a kiss. He was also well known for growling at small children while handing them bubblegum. A favorite story happened when the preschool was still located next to John and Shirley's house. Making a habit of growling at the kids, the kids learned to growl back as they ran to the fence laughing. One day while moving cattle through town his ritual backfired as the kids ran to the fence growling then they saw John, scattering cattle throughout the town. John gave all the kids bubblegum.
The family is following John's wishes and there will not be a public memorial service. At 96, John lived a life that spanned a time in our history that will never be matched. He showed cattle at the Worlds Fair in 1939 on Treasure Island, showed shorthorn cattle for years with his brother Kenneth at the Cow Palace and watched the population of the state of California grow from 4 million in 1923 to 40 million in 2019. He grew up knowing horses as the main mode of transportation in the valley, driving cattle over Big Valley Mountain horseback to summer pasture. And last year, he watched the last of his cattle loaded on a Carpenter Truck, weighing 48,000 pounds or more. One thing that never changed was a steer wasn't finished unless he weighed 1,000 pounds.
John was instrumental in starting many of the local events that we have come to take for granted in the Fall River Valley. The McArthur Volunteer Fire Dept., the Firemen's Carnival, the Fall River Big Valley Cattlemen's Association and the Junior Livestock Sale exist today largely because of his efforts. John and his brother Kenneth provided the first 10 acres of strawberry ground that started an industry in our valley that has prospered for over 50 years. He was in FFA as a kid and was twice honorary chapter farmer as well as twice Cattlemen of the Year. And recently, he received his Masonic 75-year pin from the Fort Crook Lodge.
We hope those of you that shared time with John-JR can get a "note" and enjoy telling a story or two with a glass of Old Crow or whatever sparks your fancy. He was clear thinking until the end, wondering what the cattle sold for at the Winnemucca sale. In his passing, John was surrounded by wonderful caregivers, a family who loved him very much, and the love of his life Shirley.
Please direct any donations to:
Mayers Hospital Foundation
McArthur Volunteer Fire Department
Pete Lakey Fund
Intermountain Fairgrounds Heritage Foundation
From the family,
Shirley McArthur
Rod and Karen McArthur
Granddaughters
Callie McArthur
Abby and Dominic Krepski
Patricia and Michael Rue
Grandchildren
Angie Bosworth
Michael and Suzanne Bosworth
George and Christine McArthur
Grandsons
John E. and Ashley McArthur
Scott and Sarah McArthur
And 5 great grandchildren
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Aug. 6, 2019