John Rowland
Mount Shasta - John Raymond Rowland was born in Santa Barbara, Ca in 1941. Though he wouldn't want you to know that, as he was always proud "mountain man" and was never a fan of those "big cities", as he would often call them. Most people knew John as the former Chief of Police of Dunsmuir, California, a town that he was raised in by Joseph and Eamel Rowland with his siblings, Donald Rowland, Barbara Grammer, and the late Jim Rowland. Many remember him as a proud Army veteran, serving in the early 1960's in the 82nd Airborne infantry division. To those that knew him best though, he was a man who had a deep love of family, camping, fishing, and golf. John passed away on June 17th, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in his home city of Mt. Shasta, California surrounded by family and friends. He leaves behind 3 children, Tamara Williams, Kimberly Lee, and Gene Scott - as well as 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. John's family will be holding a private service and plan to spread his ashes exactly as he requested, somewhere with "a good view of the mountain".
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on June 21, 2019