John Speights
- - John Wharton Speights, born August 17, 1955 in Denver, CO., passed away peacefully at home in Redding on March 28, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer. John was enjoying the S.F. Giants' Opening Day game with his fiancée Elizabeth, daughter Ashley and good friend Russel before he passed.
John was the proud owner of Sunset Tile, and was known and respected for his quality tile installations, good nature, big smile, and fishing prowess. He loved to fish on his boat, "Stinky Fingers," and spent many happy days fishing for salmon and halibut over on the north coast near Trinidad.
Thank you Giff's Ugly Burger and all "the boys" who treated his family like their own; also to Hospice and his favorite nurses, Linda and Judy, who stood by him for months.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 14, 2019