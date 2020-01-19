|
Thank You from the John Strohmayer Family
The family of John Strohmayer extends heartfelt thanks to friends and community members for reaching out to our family during this difficult time of tremendous loss. The outpouring of caring and comforting words shown through visitations, calls, cards, letters, and food are all deeply appreciated. It is obvious that John was so loved and respected in the community. While he will be missed immensely, knowing that John was highly regarded by so many will help provide us the needed comfort in our grieving and healing process.
With deep appreciation and blessings to all of you in the New Year.
Family of John Strohmayer
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Jan. 19, 2020