Johnny Lee Yount
Redding - Johnny Lee Yount died peacefully at his home on August 20, 2019 in Redding, California at the age of 75.
Johnny was born in Ventura, California on August 19, 1944 to his beloved parents Edna (Harris) and Raymond Yount. Johnny was the youngest brother born into a tight knit family of five boys. Johnny attended Fillmore High School where he thrived as a student and athlete. Following in his brothers' footpaths, he attended Ventura Community College where he joined the football team and excelled on the field. In 1966 he joined the Army and served in Vietnam as a Specialist 5th Class for 2 years.
Johnny moved to Redding, California in 1972 and completed his teaching degree at Chico State University in 1974. From there, he embarked on a remarkable 30-year long career as a teacher at Bella Vista Elementary, teaching primarily 5th grade. He also served as a dedicated coach, coaching softball, basketball and volleyball throughout his tenure. Johnny was known for his humorous and good-natured teaching style and for his commitment to providing a positive learning environment for children. He loved teaching and sharing knowledge with his students, particularly in regard to geography and the natural world.
Johnny was blessed to have life-long, close friendships with his brothers, where they shared a love of family time, golf, and playing cards. An avid golfer, Johnny continued to enjoy and play golf up until the last weeks of his life. Above all, Johnny's greatest joy was time spent with his cherished wife, his children, and his grandchildren. Johnny is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sheri Yount; daughter, Elizabeth Odell; son John Yount and his wife Jennifer, and their children John Ransom and Sophia; step-son Jeff Lycan and his wife Amy and their daughter Kyla Yount; step-daughter Stephanie Rowe and her husband Cameron, and their children Gavin and Nick; brothers, Larry Yount, Kenny Yount, Don Yount and his wife Linda; uncle, Bill Harris; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Edna Yount, his sister-in-law Sandra Yount, and his brother Joe Yount,
A funeral is scheduled for Monday, September, 16th, at 2:00pm at the Northern California Veteran's Cemetery located at 11800 Gas Point Rd. Igo, CA, with a reception to follow at 3:30pm, at Allen's Golf Course, located at 2780 Sacramento Dr. Redding, CA. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Johnny's life.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the caregivers with Mercy Hospice for their exceptional care and support.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Sept. 1, 2019