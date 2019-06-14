Joseph (Joe) C. Soltis



Redding - It is with great sadness that the families of Joseph (Joe) C. Soltis, 89, announce his passing on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.



Born January 6, 1930 in Chicago to Joseph and Lillian (Gorski) Soltis, Joe was raised in Chicago. Immediately after graduating high school he joined the Navy where he served in the Korean Conflict. While in the Navy, Joe married his high school sweetheart, Billie Cross, and in 1954, after four years of service, Joe and Billie moved to California where he went to school to become an electrician. He worked as an electrician for 37 years in San Mateo County and retired to Redding in 1993.



Joe was active in his communities all during his working years and during his retirement years. He was involved with Little League and Scouting with all three boys. His favorite thing to do was to fish with his children.



In Redding he donated many hours of professional service to the Good News Rescue Mission helping to install electricity to their new building. He was also an active and enthusiastic member of SIR (Sons in Retirement) and Sons of Italy. Joe enjoyed fishing, playing bocce, all kinds of cards, music and singing karaoke, western movies, travel with friends, and baking … he was a superb pie maker!



He leaves his wife of 68 years, Billie Soltis; his son, Mike Soltis and daughter-in-law, Nora; his son, Steve Soltis and daughter-in-law Jane; brothers Tom (Carol) and Ken (Claudia) Soltis; sister, Pat Soltis Erbach; grandchildren Erin Soltis Wilbert, Kevin Soltis, and Casey Soltis; 3 great-granddaughters; 3 sisters-in-law; and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and youngest son, Patrick.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 5 at 11:00 am at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery in Igo immediately followed by a Celebration of Joe's Life at the Sons of Italy Hall in Redding. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts honoring Joe may be made to the Good News Rescue Mission, Salvation Army, or Sons of Italy Shasta Lodge Scholarship Fund. Published in Redding Record Searchlight on June 14, 2019