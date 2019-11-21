|
|
Joseph Francis Ricco
April 25, 1929 - November 3, 2019
Joseph Ricco was reunited with his beloved wife Dottie in the Lord's Kingdom on the morning of November 3, 2019 in his Gardnerville, NV home. He was 90 years old. Devoted husband, proud father, beloved grandfather, and adoring great grandfather, Joe was surrounded by family and as he passed into eternal rest. We all love Joe dearly and will miss him immensely. While it is comforting to know that Joe is now in a better place with God and Dottie, there is no doubt the world is a less kind and loving place without him.
Born in Bridgeport CT, Joe married Dottie Ricco in 1951 and they remained married and best friends throughout their lives. After honorably serving his country in the US Army, Joe and Dottie moved to San Jose, CA in 1956 and raised their family. Retiring in 1987, Joe and Dottie moved to Redding, CA where they remained together in the same house until Dottie joined our Lord in heaven on February 27, 2011. Joe never stopped loving and missing his beloved Dottie. He moved to Gardnerville in 2015 where he lived the remainder of his earthly days under the loving care of his daughter Laura.
Joe spent his free time enjoying many hobbies, hunting, fishing, gardening, cards, the occasional trip to the casino, and checkers to name a few. But Joe enjoyed few things more than his beloved 49ers and bowling. A proud member of the American Bowling Congress, Joe bowled every chance he could. He never missed a 49er's game. But Joe's greatest passion and accomplishment was his family. He cherished spending every minute he could with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Joe cherished every minute spent with family as we cherished every minute spent with him.
Joe is survived by his daughter Laura and son-in-law Mitch of Gardnerville, NV, his son Gary and daughter-in-law Luann of Reno NV, his grandchildren Jessalyn, Michael, Kelly, Jennifer and Christina, and his great grandchildren Jaida, Miles and Logan. We love you dad and not a day will go by that we won't miss your smile. We find comfort knowing you are happily reunited with mom; give her a hug for us and tell her we love and miss her too.
A celebration of life will be held at The Chateau at Gardnerville on Nov 27 between the hours of 1:00pm and 2:30pm. Please join us as we remember Joe and celebrate the many ways he made our world a better place. Joe will be laid to rest with Dottie at Redding Memorial Park. We ask that in lieu of flowers donations be made to The to support their work to rid the world of this terrible disease.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019