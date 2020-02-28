|
Joseph Rossi
Joseph Rossi, a full and wonderful life lived, and he was well loved. The Lord called Joseph home to be with Him and Dolly on February 17th peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.
Joseph was born February 23, 1930 in New York to James and Lena Rossi. Joseph was taught and learned to work very hard. Joseph met and married the love of his life, Agnus "Dolly" in 1950. They lived and loved each other unconditionally and were inseparable for 62 years until his beloved Dolly went home to the Lord in 2012.
Joseph and Dolly had five children, Christine, Thomas, Lydia, Joann, and Lori. He was a great father and a strong patriarch of his family who he always took care of. He did the best he could to teach and guide them. He continued to do this with his 17 grandchildren and his 9 great grandchildren who love him so very much.
Joseph was a man of strong religious faith and fierce love for his family until his dying breath. Family was the pivotal essence of Joseph's life. He had a smile that would bless every soul but he had one for each of his family members. He always shared a sweet, "Hey Babe" during greetings and an unforgettable embrace for all of us.
Our Joe, our Grandpa will forever be remembered and although our hearts are heavy and are missing him, we will celebrate the reunion with Grandpa and Grandma. We find the comfort in knowing that he is in heaven watching over us. "Salute"
Family and friends may pay their respects for Joseph at the funeral mass at Our Lady of Mercy, 2600 Shasta View Dr, Redding, CA 96002 on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:00 am with a reception to follow.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020