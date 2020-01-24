|
Joseph T. Gonzales, Sr.
It is with heavy hearts that we report the death of Joseph (Joe) T. Gonzales on Jan 10, 2020 at age 85. Joe was born in Oakland, CA on May 28, 1934 to Joseph and Romeda Gonzales. He was raised in the Niles District of Fremont, CA. He met the love of his life, his late wife Jean (Furtado) while attending Washington Union High School. They married in 1954 and celebrated 58 years of marriage before Jean's passing in 2012. Joe is survived by their two children; Janice (Dave) Aragon, and Joseph T. Gonzales, Jr., former daughter-in-law Vicki Wiley, grand-daughters Danielle (Dan) Hendrix, Michelle Bolivia, Jana Sylvester, Amber Bolivia, and 10 great-grandchildren. Joe is also survived by his sister-in-law, Lorraine Cortez, niece Judith Cortez, and nephew Vernon "Skip" (Elynne) Vargas.
Joe was a mechanic for the majority of his adult life working for TWA as an aircraft mechanic before working for the City of Fremont as the head of vehicle maintenance. He and Jean moved to Redding in 1977 when Joe accepted a position as Supervisor of the Shasta County Fleet Maintenance Department where he worked until his retirement. Joe and Jean moved to Palo Cedro in 1998 where they lived for the remainder of their lives.
Joe was active most of his life participating in car shows where he often showed his classic cars and he had a room devoted to his trophies to show for it. He was one of the original organizers of the local Hot-O-Rama car show and was well known in the area for his beautiful, emerald green 1932 Dodge Sedan.
The family would like to thank Joe's close friends and adopted family, Ken and Toni Silva, as well as his nephew Skip Vargas, his wife Elynne, and his lunch buddy Gary Kerfoot for their assistance to Joe in his final days.
Joe has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the , or the . A celebration of Joe's life will be held on Sunday, February 9 at 1:00pm at the Palo Cedro Lion's Clubhouse, immediately behind the Palo Cedro Grange Hall. RSVP's would be greatly appreciated. Please respond to Skip Vargas at 945-2867 or [email protected]
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020