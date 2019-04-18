|
Joshua Ryan Lowery
Folsom - Joshua Ryan Lowery, age 28, passed away on April 9, 2019 in Folsom, California. Josh was born June 20, 1990 at the Naval Hospital in Oak Harbor, Washington to Earl and Tara Lowery.
Josh attended Shasta High School, graduating in 2008. He continued his education at Shasta College and then California State University, Chico, earning a bachelor's degree in political science.
Josh played soccer for Shasta College, and was named MVP during his freshman year. He was a natural athlete and he was recognized as an exceptional soccer player in both school and club leagues. He was a loyal fan of Chelsea Football Club and loved to watch them play.
Josh was working toward becoming a firefighter. He recently passed his EMT licensing test and was eager for the next step. His future was so promising, and he was very proud of his accomplishments.
Josh was taken from us far too early. Yet he was loved by so many people, and he was known to be a very kind and generous person with a big heart. He loved to entertain the people around him with humor, and people loved to be around him. Those who knew Josh loved Josh.
Josh was an animal lover. He was kind to animals and he protected animals. He loved his dog, Izzy, unconditionally. Izzy loved him so much, and they will be together again someday. He loved animals in the same manner that he loved people.
Josh is survived by his parents Earl "Josh" Lowery, Tara Lowery, stepmother, Catherine Lowery, and siblings, Jordan Lowery and Cody Callahan.
Josh was a uniquely compassionate person. His personality was contagious. He was loved by friends and family alike. He set an example few will ever meet. So many are heartbroken over his passing. His death is a loss for people who love and care about others.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 18, 2019