Resources
More Obituaries for Joy Dearman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joy Dean Dearman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joy Dean Dearman Obituary
Joy Dean Dearman

Joy Dean Dearman, 86, passed away on January 9, 2020.

Joy was born in Tahlequah, Oklahoma on April 28, 1933. She was an industrial cook for many years working for the Pacheco Union School District, Shasta College, and Shasta County Juvenile Hall.

Joy is survived by daughters Brenda DiStasi (Tony) of Destin, Florida, Glenda White (Rick) of Roseville, California, granddaughters Sara, Melissa, and Kristin as well as four great granddaughters.

Joy is preceded in death by her sister Vera May Dearman, parents Joe and Alta Dearman and brother Jeryl Dearman.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 29 at Faith Tabernacle Assembly 8595 Airport Road, Redding, Ca at 11:00 am. A short luncheon will immediately follow.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -