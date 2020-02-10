|
Joy Dean Dearman
Joy Dean Dearman, 86, passed away on January 9, 2020.
Joy was born in Tahlequah, Oklahoma on April 28, 1933. She was an industrial cook for many years working for the Pacheco Union School District, Shasta College, and Shasta County Juvenile Hall.
Joy is survived by daughters Brenda DiStasi (Tony) of Destin, Florida, Glenda White (Rick) of Roseville, California, granddaughters Sara, Melissa, and Kristin as well as four great granddaughters.
Joy is preceded in death by her sister Vera May Dearman, parents Joe and Alta Dearman and brother Jeryl Dearman.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 29 at Faith Tabernacle Assembly 8595 Airport Road, Redding, Ca at 11:00 am. A short luncheon will immediately follow.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14, 2020