Joy Lee Wright



After struggling with her health for many months, Joy went to be with the Lord on August 19, 2020. Joy Lee Thrapp was born in Joplin MO on Nov 27, 1928. At an early age, Joy and family moved to California during the Great Depression.



At the age of 16, she married Alfred E Wright in Reno NV on May 13, 1945. From this union three children were born, Melinda, Michael, and Patrick. All who survive her today.



Joy wore many hats during her life, wife, mother, typist, Butte County sheriff deputy, and mental health care worker. She realized her dream of having a college degree and with it became the housekeeping manager at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Red Bluff. She finished her paid working career at the Shasta College where to the students she was known as grandma with her fly swatter.



Joy was not one to be idle even when working full time. She was involved in many volunteer projects; among them were helping to start Alternative to Violence (Charter member), Soroptimist, Chair Grand Jury, Coat Giveaway, The County Fair, Feed the Homeless, and manning the Salvation Army kettle at Raley's.



Her favorite quotation was "We are not here to see through one another, but to see one another through."



A memorial is pending, as Joy would say, "After this Covid-19 bullshit is over, we will gather and bid farewell."









