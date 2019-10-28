|
Joyce Ann Ewing
Mrs. Joyce Ann Ewing passed away on October 13, 2019, at Shasta Regional Hospital with her family by her side from an unexpected illness at the age of 81.
Joyce was the first born child of Robert Franklin Wellock and Alice Marian Cleaves. Her mother's family were pioneers in Trinity County. Joyce was born in Redding on June 2, 1938. She started school at Happy Valley Elementary and in 2nd grade her mother and father bought a 20 acre mining claim in Old Shasta and had a chicken ranch. She went to Shasta Elementary School from 2nd grade through 8th grade, and graduated from Shasta High School in 1956. She lived in the family home in Old Shasta until she married her husband of 62 years, Bill Ewing on September 29, 1956. Bill and Joyce built a house in the little town of Keswick, and lived there until 1970 when they bought the property and home in Old Shasta from her parents and moved to the family home. She and Bill built a new home and they both lived on that property until their deaths.
Mrs. Ewing worked at various businesses in Redding during high school and after graduating. She worked at Woolworth's and Eaton's Drug Store in downtown Redding. She also worked as a secretary for Hall's Insurance, Benoist Insurance, and Grange Insurance for Agnes Schroeder. She then went to work for the State of CA Employment Development Dept. in the Unemployment/Job Service Division. She retired in 1993, after working there for 22 years.
Joyce predeceases her husband of 62 years, William (Bill) Ewing. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Jerry) Meredith of Redding, son Mark (Renee) Ewing of Red Bluff, grandsons Dustin (Sierra) Mitchell and Grant Mitchell of Redding, Cody (Lindsay) Ewing of Red Bluff and Justin Ewing, three great-grandsons, Lane and Cole Ewing, and Dylan Mitchell. She is also survived by her aunt, Ada Lancaster of Hayfork, sister, Donna Corbit of Anderson, brothers Charles (Mary) Wellock of Portland, OR and Ronald (Leta) Wellock of Medford, OR, and many, many nieces and nephews who she loved very much.
Funeral Services will be at Lawncrest Funeral Chapel at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2019