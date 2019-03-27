|
Joyce Catherine McCulley Hampton
Redding - On March 23, 2019 Joyce Catherine McCulley Hampton passed into the loving arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ. Until the very end, she was surrounded by the people she cherished more than life itself, her family and friends. One of her Grand-Daughters expressed it well: "She is incredibly strong, stands by her morals and convictions and most of all, she loves…..We are devastated but she instilled in each one of us to persevere."
The daughter of George and Viola McCulley, Joyce was born in Southern California but grew up in Anderson, Missouri, where she graduated from Anderson High School. She was employed for 26 years with California State Compensation Insurance Fund until her retirement in 2003.
Joyce spent many happy years with her husband, Joe, entertaining and traveling with family and friends and was dedicated to the service of her community by volunteering. Joyce was a founding board member of Gateway Unified School District 91'-95', a member of Leadership Redding class of 93' and Steering Committee 93'-97'. Most recently Joyce joined the the first group of California Highway Patrol volunteers serving in this area.
Joyce is survived by her Husband, Joe Hampton, two Sisters, Aline Stiner and Geneva Stout, six children—Tom Tucker (Kim), Gene McKasson (Andrea), Adrienne Teaster (Jim), Carrie Hernandez (Gerardo), Doug Hampton (Jeri), Laura Melendez (Jose), eighteen grand-children and five great-grandchildren.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Mar. 27, 2019