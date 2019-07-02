|
|
Joyce Linda Kayser
Chico - Joyce Linda Kayser, at the age of 75, went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 25, 2019, in Chico, California.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Keith, of Redding; her sons Tim and Paul, seven grandchildren; and her brother Galen, of Cornwall, Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Nettie Collins of Randolph, Vermont, and her oldest brother, Albert.
Joyce was born on September 15, 1943 in Randolph, Vermont. At the age of seven she made a personal decision to follow Jesus Christ, a choice that came to define the rest of her life. She went to the Mary Fletcher School of Nursing in Burlington, Vermont, being capped as a Registered Nurse in 1965. She also attended the Fort Wayne Bible College in 1966 to receive training in missionary nursing. She later received her BA in Biblical Studies (summa cum laude) from Simpson University in 2000.
She met her husband, a missionary in Viet Nam, in 1967, in Saigon/Ho Chi Minh city when she first arrived there. They were married in Saigon in July 1968. They served as missionaries in Viet Nam until March 1975. Upon coming to the United States they began to minister in local churches in Idaho and Washington. In 1995 they moved to Redding, California to work at Simpson University, where she was the campus nurse for ten years.
Unfortunately, she became ill with dementia and entered a care center in 2014 until her death.
She is remembered for her godly life, serving her Savior Jesus Christ, person to person, with her gracious smile and prayers that ministered to many people.
You are warmly invited to attend her Celebration of Life service which is scheduled for two in the afternoon on Saturday, July 6, at Risen King Community Church (6100 Oasis Road, Redding) with a reception to follow at that location.
Her family members are very thankful to all of you who extended support during these hard times. In lieu of sending flowers you may send a memorial donation in Joyce's name, to either the Good News Rescue Mission, P O Box 991626, Redding, CA 96099-9950; or, the family invites donations in honor of Joyce be made to the Memory Care Fund at Connected Living, formerly known as Golden Umbrella. Checks may be made out to Mercy Foundation North, 2625 Edith Ave. #E, Redding, CA 96001 with a note that the donation goes to the Connected Living Memory Care Fund.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on July 2, 2019