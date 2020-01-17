Services
McDonald's Chapel
1275 Continental Street
Redding, CA 96001
(530) 241-1626
Judith Ann Gray

Judith Ann Gray Obituary
Judith Ann Gray

On Saturday, January 11, 2020 dearest mother, aunt, cousin, and grandmother Judith Ann Gray passed away while undergoing care at Mercy Hospital in Redding, CA. Most of us have known her as Judy Gray. She had accumulated quite a sizeable group of friends in Redding, most likely due to her kind-hearted and forgiving disposition. It is with an immense sadness that this news is shared, although tempered by the wonderful memories she helped to create during her 80 years of life.

Judy was born in Oakdale California on December 1, 1939 to John S. and Dorothy (nee McKassen) Ames. She is survived by her two sons, Jeffrey and Andrew, grandchildren Shayla Hanna Jeannette Gray and Robert James Gray. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband James Harvey Gray, sister Jackie Schimmel, and brother Laurence.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 25th 2020, at McDonald's Chapel in Redding, CA.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
